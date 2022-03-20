Cooper McClure and Max Ziller Connect For a Terrific Goal

We’re back with boys water polo for the Play of the Week with Cooper McClure and Max Ziller connecting for Naperville North. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We’re at Naperville North High School where the Huskies open their season hosting the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley.

Neuqua is trying to get things going on offense. Austin Olsen takes the pass back and fires it top corner for the goal. A much-needed one as they trail 9-3.

Late in the game, Cooper McClure working as the goalie throws it almost the length of the pool to hit Ziller for the nice backhand shot. It’s not football season, but that’s a great touchdown pass by McClure and Ziller does the rest.