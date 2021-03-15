Connor Boyle with a Record Breaking Performance

We jump into the pool for a play of the week to wrap up the boys swimming and diving season. Despite there not being a state meet in 2021, Neuqua Valley senior Connor Boyle was still able to make some history at the DVC meet hosted by the Wildcats. In addition to winning the 50-yard freestyle, the Virginia commit also wins the 100 free, breaking the school record, pool record, conference record, and state record with a time of 43.68 seconds! An incredible achievement that is more than worthy of Naperville Sports Weekly’s Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Boyle and his Neuqua Valley teammates finish as the runner up in the DVC meet. Waubonsie Valley ends up taking the conference crown for the first time since joining the DuPage Valley Conference in 2015. You can see the full highlights of the event, HERE!

