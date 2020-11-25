Connor Boyle Races to Records

Connor Boyle is one of the top swimmers in the state and in Neuqua Valley history. He’s the subject of our Player Profile, presented by Molly Maid of Aurora Naperville Area.

Connor Boyle Player Profile

One of the final major high school sporting events before the COVID-19 shutdown last March was the 2020 IHSA boys state swimming and diving meet. It was there that Connor Boyle from Neuqua Valley cemented himself as one of the best to ever compete in the state of Illinois.

Boyle was already an 8 time state medalist and a member of the 2019 state champion 400 and 200 free relay teams heading into the meet. He took his performance up a level on the state’s biggest stage, winning two individual state championship medals in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle.

Boyle became only the 5th Wildcat to win an individual first place medal and the first since Grant Betulius won the 100-yard backstroke in 2010. He is also the first Neuqua swimmer to win two individual first place medals in the same year since Kevin Overholt in 2009. His four career first place medals are already 2nd best in school history, behind Brian Alden’s record of seven.

Senior Season Put on Pause

Unfortunately, it currently remains unclear when or if the Wildcat senior will be able to add on to his impressive total. The winter sports season is on pause until at least January of 2021 and there is no guarantee of a state meet being held at all this season.

Regardless, the freestyle specialist is far from finished making a splash in competitive swimming. The Wildcat recently signed a letter of intent to swim collegiately at the University of Virginia.

In the meantime, Boyle and teammates like Jimmy Senese, Alex Dunn, Amir Aliyev and Ryan Doerrer hope to get another chance to compete against the numerous top tier swimmers in the Naperville area.

For Naperville Sports Weekly, I’m Kevin Jackman.