Congratulations to the Final Classic Play of the Week Winner!

In our final Classic Play of the Week Competition presented by Innovative Dental Partners, NSW had two soccer stars face off. Megan Burling from Waubonsie Valley Girls Soccer stepped in to the goalie position for the first time ever in playoffs while Benet’s Jaimee Cibulka chipped in the game winning overtime goal for the Redwings.

Find out who won this week’s Classic Competition in the video presented by Innovative Dental Partners.

Check out other Classic Plays in our Play of the Week page!