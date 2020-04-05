Congratulations to NSW’s March Play of the Month Winner!

Even though March’s sporting events were cut short, NSW still has a March Play of the Month Winner to announce, presented by Innovative Dental Partners!

The Competitors

John Poulikidas: Neuqua Valley Boys Basketball

Connor Boyle: Neuqua Valley Boys Swimming

Zach Pearce: Warrior Hockey Club

The Winner

Congratulations to Zach Pearce for winning this month’s Play of the Month! Check out the video for his acceptance speech and check out past Play of the Week nominations, too!