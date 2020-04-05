Congratulations to NSW’s March Play of the Month Winner!

Even though March’s sporting events were cut short, NSW still has a March Play of the Month Winner to announce, presented by Innovative Dental Partners!
The Competitors
John Poulikidas: Neuqua Valley Boys Basketball
Connor Boyle: Neuqua Valley Boys Swimming
Zach Pearce: Warrior Hockey Club
The Winner
Congratulations to Zach Pearce for winning this month’s Play of the Month! Check out the video for his acceptance speech and check out past Play of the Week nominations, too!
LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
If you're a high school sports fan, please consider a donation to Naperville's nonprofit TV station!Donate Today!