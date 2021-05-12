Colin Reilly Avoids Teammate, Makes Diving Catch

Colin Reilly tracks a fly ball into the left center field gap and makes a diving attempt while avoiding his teammate, making an incredible catch.

We hit the diamond for our play of the week… and while the home team eventually earns the walk off win, it’s the Mustangs walking away with a play of the week. Colin Reilly comes streaking in from left field and… I have no clue how he wound up with this ball. He makes a diving catch and… it looks like even he doesn’t believe it. Well… he should… and he’s got a Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Neuqua Valley ties things up but ultimately fall in extra innings after a two day rain delay.

