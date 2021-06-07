Colette Casey Heat Seeks from Long Range

Colette Casey appears to be gearing up to pass, instead unleashing a long range bomb that hits the posts top shelf for the goals.

Our girls play of the week is an absolutely long range missile on the pitch. Waubonsie’s Colette Casey picks up the ball and looks like she’ll chip it into the box, right? Nah… more like into the back of the net. Like a golfer simply trying to reach the green, she dunks in the hole in one and steers the Warriors to a win and earns herself the Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Casey’s goal helps spark the Waubonsie Valley girls soccer team to a win in the post-season, keeping their hopes alive.

Check out additional girls soccer highlights from the 2021 season by visit our girl’s highlight page.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favoriteFor more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel.