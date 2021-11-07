Cole Dutkovich Sniffs Out the Screen Pass

The Play of the Week takes place at Palatine High School for Neuqua Valley’s second round matchup against the Pirates where Wildcat Cole Dutkovich shows that he can’t be fooled. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

At midfield, Palatine tries to fake as if they’re going one way and throw the screen the other way, but Cole Dutkovich knows what’s happening and blows up the play. Here’s another look. Big time hit by the junior, which helps his squad move on to the quarterfinals.

After winning 60-7 in the opening round of the playoffs, the Neuqua Valley Wildcats hit the road to take on Palatine in the Football Playoffs Second Round. The Pirates started the year 0-2, but are 7-1 since that point.

First Quarter

With five minutes to go in the first, Mark Mennecke caps off the Wildcats’ first drive of the game by getting around the edge for the touchdown. Neuqua goes up 7-0.

Late in the quarter, Jaden McGee catches the screen pass, follows some good blocks and takes it all the way for the score. They take a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.

Second Quarter

On the ensuing Palatine drive, Cole Dutkovich blows up the screen on third down forcing the Pirates to punt. Neuqua would tack on a field goal at the end of the half to make it 17-0.

Fourth Quarter

Fast forward to the fourth quarter. Mennecke scrambles looking for a receiver and finds Carter Sessa who secures it in the back of the end zone. It’s 24-0 with 11:48 to play.

Palatine tries the screen, but Justen Crawford gets the sack. Neuqua goes on to win 31-8 and advance to the quarterfinals where they’ll meet Maine South.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.