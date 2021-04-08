Coaches get second first seasons after the COVID-19 pandemic put their first full seasons on an extended pause.
LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
If you're a high school sports fan, please consider a donation to Naperville's nonprofit TV station!Donate Today!
Support NCTV17. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Coaches get second first seasons after the COVID-19 pandemic put their first full seasons on an extended pause.
If you're a high school sports fan, please consider a donation to Naperville's nonprofit TV station!Donate Today!