Classic Plays: Neuqua’s Nolan Clifford vs Metea’s Rissa Bajusz

Next round of NSW’s classic Play of the Week, presented by Innovative Dental Partners, and we have a battle on the diamond. Neuqua Valley’s Nolan Clifford and his base-clearing grand slam is facing off against Metea Valley’s Rissa Bajusz who does the splits to get the out! Check out the two plays & vote for your favorite before Wednesday, April 15th at 6pm!

Check out other Classic Plays, too!