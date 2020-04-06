Classic Plays: Central’s Sam Jackson vs North’s Matt Maschmeier

Posted on April 6, 2020

With the lack of highlights and plays to continue NSW’s Play of the Week, the sports department at NCTV17 is looking back at some of the classic Play of the Weeks from year’s past and pitting them against each other presented by Innovative Dental Partners. 

To kick off the competition, we go back to football season with District 203. Naperville Central’s junior Sam Jackson faces off against Naperville North’s Matt Maschmeier. Jackson’s play is from 2018, when he was a sophomore and Maschmeier’s is just from this last season in 2019.

Head to the poll page to vote for your favorite Classic Play of the Week! Voting closes on Wednesday evening so make sure to vote early and often!

