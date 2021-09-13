Claire Jansen Makes a Splash in Opening DVC Meet

Naperville North swimmer Claire Jansen picked up multiple wins in freestyle events as well as the 100 backstroke to state the DVC swim season on a high note. A performance deserving of Play of the Week!

Claire Jansen gets off to a hot start off the blocks in the 200 freestyle and she would not relinquish that lead. Claire goes on to take the event with a time of 1:57.07. She then closes out the meet with an anchor leg victory in the 4X400 relay, holding off her Wildcat competitors. Neuqua Valley did win the meet by a slim margin of four points, despite some excellent efforts from Jansen and her teammates.

The Huskie swimmer was the runner up in the Naperville City Swim Meet this summer in the 50 yard freestyle to state champion McKenna Stone. Jansen swims for the Cress Creek Commons swim club.

