Charlotte Chelich Completes Perfect Day at Dish

Charlotte Chelich dominated at the dish for Naperville North, going five for five while smoking a home run as part of a 16 run day for the Huskies.

We hit the softball field for our play of the week… and it’s a performance of the week produced by a Naperville North Huskie. Charlotte Chelich takes advantage of a breezy day against Metea Valley. The slugger pounds a homer to start… and then proceeds to go 5 for 5 with 5 runs driven in… propelling her team to a 16-9 win over the Mustangs and NSW’s Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville North needed each and every one of the sluggers at bats, beating Metea Valley by a 16-9 score.

Check out additional softball highlights from the 2021 season by visit our girl’s highlight page.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favoriteFor more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel.