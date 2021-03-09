Charlie Rippel with Slick Handles and a Goal

We hit the ice rink for the boys play of the week – and it’s a Wildcat scratching and clawing his way to the net – Charlie Rippel uses the advanced stick handling to juke one defender and leaves the puck just past the goal line for the fantastic tally. The nice maneuver is certainly worthy of a little celly by the bench – after all, it is Naperville Sports Weekly’s Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Charlie Rippel and his goal proves critical in the moment, tying the game up against Naperville North at 1 goal apiece. While the Huskies eventually go on to win 3-2, Rippel’s goal had a lasting impact earning our top marks.