Chad Ganden, Neuqua Valley Boys Water Polo; Coach’s Corner

Neuqua Valley boys water polo had the best season in program history last season behind a talened roster and head coach Chad Ganden. The Wildcats took down perennial power and two-time defending state champions, Naperville Central.

With head coach Chad Ganden at the helm, the Wildcats became the first team besides Naperville Central and Naperville North to win a sectional championship in the Naperville area. The team finished the 2021 season with an 18-2 record. Ganden began his water polo coaching career at Waubonsie Valley high school, before taking the reigns at Neuqua Valley in 2017. His teams improved with each passing season, culminating with the first state trip in program history, eventually finishing in third place at the state meet last May. Neuqua fell to eventual state champion, Stevenson in the state semi finals, but bounced back to defeat Lincoln-Way East in a 14-13 thriller to earn the third place trophy.

Coach Ganden swam in high school at Naperville North and then in college at Michigan State University. He is also the aquatics director at the Fry Family YMCA in Naperville.

