Central’s Grace Wenzler Hits Big Time Three-Pointer

Naperville Central’s Grace Wenzler got open and hit the triple when it counted for this week’s play of the week, presented by Naperville Dentistry Specialists.

The Play

Girls play of the week and we take a look at a senior who showed up big time on her senior night. Naperville Central’s Grace Wenzel on the run of the baseline gets the rock, and shoots it as time is expiring for the nail in the coffin of this basketball game. She got open for her 12th point of the game on senior night which helped Naperville Central win big. Congrats to Grace Wenzler on this week’s play of the week.

