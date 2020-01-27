Central’s Gabi Melby Makes Half Court Buzzer Beater

Posted on January 26, 2020

Naperville Central’s Gabi Melby heaves up a half court buzzer beater basket for this week’s Play of the Week, presented by Innovative Pediatric Dentistry.

The play

We hit the courts for one of the best shots I have personally ever seen happen… Naperville Central down 2 with 1.2 seconds left on the clock… Redhawk Katlyn Allen inbounds to Gabi Melby who takes one dribble and heaves up the shot from half court and what do you know, banks off the backboard and in to the basket!!! Half court game winning movie ending like shot as she gets mobbed from teammates and is the hero of this unforgettable thriller and this weeks play of the week.

