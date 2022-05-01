Cam Randolph With an Amazing Sequence in Tough Conditions

Let’s show you some boys lacrosse for the Play of the Week where Cam Randolph completes a wild sequence. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.
It’s a rainy morning at Benet Academy where we got a good matchup between the Redwings and the Neuqua Valley Wildcats in boys lacrosse.
With the rain coming down hard, he understandably slips and falls on the wet field, but gets right back up and keeps running. He high steps and turns on the jets all the way to the net to bounce in the goal. Amazing that he was able to hang onto the ball and get up so quickly before sprinting towards the net. He and his teammates are fired up after that one.
Despite NV hanging around, Benet is able to seal the deal in the fourth as Michael Frieri comes right out of the faceoff and scores a goal. The Redwings get a great win over a tough opponent in the Wildcats.
