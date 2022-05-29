Cam Randolph Sends Benet Lacrosse to Sectional Final

In the boys lacrosse sectional semi finals, Benet Academy and Hinsdale Central remained tied in the final seconds until Cam Randolph sent the Redwings sidelines into a frenzy. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The number one seed Benet Academy Redwings take on the Hinsdale Central Red Devils in a boys lacrosse sectional semifinal showdown.

With under two minutes left in the game, Sami Baridi races towards the net and bounces a shot past the keeper, knotting the game up again at 14.

With nine seconds to go in the game, the Redwings give the ball to their captain Cam Randolph. He sprints inside, takes a hit, dives and nets the go-ahead goal with just two left on the clock. A tremendous effort as the senior hits the turf. That goal advanced Benet Academy to the sectional final, where the Redwings won their first sectional title over Naperville North. up next Benet will face Wheaton Academy in the Supersectional at Hinsdale Central on May 31st.

