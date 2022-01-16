Bryan Jefferson; Where Are They Now?

Boys basketball has been one of the most competitive sports in the area, with all six of our local teams winning at least one regional championship over the past decade. Waubonsie Valley has had its share of ups and downs, but the Warriors gave teams all they could handle during the 2012 and 2013 seasons, when Bryan Jefferson entered the starting lineup.

A 6’7 forward, Jefferson paired with dynamic scoring guard Jared Brownridge to lead the offensive attack for the green and gold. The Warriors racked up 39 wins over those two seasons under head coach Steve Weemer, good for a second place finish in the Upstate 8 in 2012 and third place in 2013. As a senior team captain, Jefferson averaged 15.8 points per game and 7.7 boards and led the team in steals, earning a second consecutive All-Conference selection and Special Mention All-State honors along the way.

Following his high school career, the WV star moved on to play collegiately at Division II University of Mary in Bismark, North Dakota. A key reserve for the Marauders as a freshman, Jefferson moved into a starting role as a sophomore in the fall of 2014. The career took off from there as the former Warrior went on to finish in the program’s top ten all time in both scoring and rebounding. As a senior in 2016-17, Jefferson set new career highs in scoring at 16.8 points per game and 7.6 rebounds, leading the team in both categories.

A love of basketball kept Bryan striving to continue his pursuit of a professional playing career. The first landing spot was in Luxembourg. A tiny European nation that loves its hoops. After his next season in Australia, Jefferson returned to Luxembourg, joining Telstar Hesperange, the team he still plays with today. After helping Telstar win the N2 League Championship in 2020, the team was promoted to the LBBL first division.

Much like former teammate, Jared Brownridge, who is now crushing it in the G-League after a stellar career at Santa Clara, Bryan Jefferson has developed into a complete player over in Europe. He currently leads his team with over 26 points and 11 rebounds per game, including an impressive 49% shooting percentage from three point range. After a great high school and college career, Jefferson has been able to travel the world, thriving while playing the game he loves.

For Naperville Sports Weekly, I’m Justin Cornwell.