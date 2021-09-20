« Back to Play of the Week
September 19, 2021

Brooke Vandermyde’s Beautiful Sequence On the Links

Neuqua Valley senior Brooke Vandermyde puts on an impressive display on the links to land on our Play of the Week! Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

On the 9th hole, Neuqua Valley golfer Brooke Vandermyde skips the ball over the water like a skipping rock. That’s not how anyone draws it up, but hey whatever works!

She then converts her approach to the green to get close.  She is absolutely pumped after saving par on this final hole. Vandermyde also finishes with a round of 44. Neuqua Valley girls golf remains undefeated in DVC competition at a perfect 8-0.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favoriteFor more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel.

