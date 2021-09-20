Brooke Vandermyde’s Beautiful Sequence On the Links

Neuqua Valley senior Brooke Vandermyde puts on an impressive display on the links to land on our Play of the Week! Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

On the 9th hole, Neuqua Valley golfer Brooke Vandermyde skips the ball over the water like a skipping rock. That’s not how anyone draws it up, but hey whatever works!

She then converts her approach to the green to get close. She is absolutely pumped after saving par on this final hole. Vandermyde also finishes with a round of 44. Neuqua Valley girls golf remains undefeated in DVC competition at a perfect 8-0.

