Brad Caldwell, Waubonsie Valley Wrestling; Coach’s Corner

Waubonsie Valley wrestling coach Brad Caldwell has led the team for over 20 years. The Warrior head man is the subject of the latest Coach's Corner!

Brad Caldwell is also an assistant football coach with Waubonsie Valley. Coach Caldwell played football in college at Illinois Wesleyan University, but did not wrestle because there was no team. He is very happy to have his son Tyler on the staff for the Warriors now, as Tyler is the head coach of the freshman team. In 2014, Tyler Caldwell was a state qualifier in the 285 lb weight class.

Under Coach Caldwell, the Warriors have had several All State wrestlers over the past six years, including Max Ihry, Mason Kroening, Nick Sondag and Antonio Torres. This year, he is hopefully that his group can continue to improve as the season goes along. The state wrestling tournament returns in 2022. The DuPage Valley conference will be a battle as always, with Dekalb looking like the team to beat. The Warriors fell to Naperville Central, but defeated Metea Valley in the early season DVC dual meets. Neuqua Valley, Dekalb and Naperville North are still left on the schedule.