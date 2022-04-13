Boys Water Polo Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 04.13.22

It’s the War of 204 Water Polo edition as Waubonsie and Neuqua Valley meet up in the Wildcat pool. Blue and Gold come in looking to get win number two on the season while the visiting Warriors look to beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2011.This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Warriors lead 2-0 early on but the teamwork of Cam Censullo and Charlie Drohan make it 3-0. So get use to hearing that combo on the night.

Next time around it’s literally the same play. Censullo plus Drohan equals a goal and a 4-0 lead for the visitors.

Neuqua make it 4-1 and next time around Alex Shen patiently waits for his shot and it works to make it a 4-2 deficit.

Cats continue the push this time with Austin Olson and just like we have a one goal contest.

In the blink of an eye Waubonsie quickly answers with Charlie Drohan once again. 5-3 Warriors.

Don’t worry we did not forget about Cam Censullo as he gets the Keith Cabinian pass and fires that ball into the back of the net. 7-4 Waubonsie after a high scoring first quarter.

Second Quarter

Second quarter begins with you guessed it Cam Censullo. He jukes out the goalie and what do you know it’s another goal for the sophomore. Green and Gold lead 8-5.

It’s Geno Valente’s turn to keep the Wildcats in it. He gets the dry pass and pulls the bunny out of his hat. Cats trail 10-7 at the break.

Third Quarter

In the third quarter Waubonsie didn’t score their first goal until under six minutes, then Charlie Drohan puts in another to beat the buzzer. 12-7 Warriors after three.

Fourth Quarter

Neuqua is not giving up. Chris Cottrill tries the long shot and it works to perfection. Warriors lead has been cut down to four.

However it was too much Waubonsie on the night. This time Matthew Malik scores and that’s all she wrote as the WV takes down Neuqua for the first time since 2011 with a 13-8 win.