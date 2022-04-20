Boys Water Polo Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville North 04.19.22

Waubonsie Valley is riding high with a 20-1 record, winners if fifteen straight and just captured the Warrior invite. However they have a tough task with Naperville North as the Huskies come in rolling after winning the best of the west tournament. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Huskies show that records don’t matter when you’re in their pool. Jack Reif jukes out PJ Bartzen for the first goal of the game.

Now 2-0 North and here is Freshman Mason Hofmann getting the pass and puts in for a 3-0 lead.

Second Quarter

New quarter, same result a goal for the Huskies this time by senior standout Tyson Berg after fighting defenders in his face.

Although goes how about some more please? Jack Reif finds number seven as he shows mercy to the WV defense. 7-1 dogs heading into the break. Berg scores five goals in the game.

Third Quarter

Warriors get their engines running in the second half. Neil Gupta Gambles from long and it works. Huskies still lead 7-2 but the Green and Gold needed that goal.

Next time around it’s Cameron Censullo keeping his time alive. It’s all of a sudden a four goal game. Two goals in the game for Censullo.

However Mason Hofmann keeps his composure in the water scoring another goal and giving the Huskies some breathing room.

It was a North domination from the beginning. Max Zillier scores and Huskies run away with a 16-6 win.