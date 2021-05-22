Boys Water Polo Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville Central 05.21.21

Naperville Central boys water polo is looking to sustain its run of excellence in recent years, running up against Waubonsie in the semi-finals. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Waubonsie Valley comes into this post-season matchup against Naperville Central with upset on the mind. Redhawks looking to continue their run of four straight seasons at state.

Minute and a half in and we get a look at the senior leader, Owen Codo. After some crisp passing, the Redhawk captain slams home the goal.

Actually – after seeing this play from Steven Mander… well, THIS is a slam. The tally makes it a 3-0 contest.

Waubonsie looking to mount an early comeback. Cameron Consullo doing his best Steph Curry impression in the pool… from way downtown.

Keeping the pedal to the metal, Jacob Wick beebees in another goal. 4-1 Redhawks.

Back and forth we go – Waubonsie’s Grant Skurka tries his hand at a shot from another zip code and goes top shelf. 5-3 with 36 ticks to go in the first quarter.

Central to keep the Warriors at arms length… Luka Trankina races in and puts it through from a tough angle, it’s 7-3.

Bonsie’s Neil Gupta doing his best to keep the Warriors in it – after the rebound, the senior rockets it to the twine – it’s 9-4 Central.

And that’s about as close as it gets… Dawson Strang sends a fastball past the posts to make it 11-5… and then to close the game, Gonzo Wanzeller finishes it up for the Redhawks… who win 16-6 and advance to play Neuqua.

