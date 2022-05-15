Boys Water Polo Sectional Semifinal Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville Central 05.13.22

Naperville Central boys water polo faces Waubonsie Valley in the sectional semifinal where the Redhawks move on to the final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’ve got sectional semifinal action at Neuqua Valley where Waubonsie Valley is looking to advance to their first ever sectional championship appearance. Last year, Naperville Central boys water polo fell to Neuqua in the championship game. The Redhawks have only missed out on the championship game twice in the last 20 years.

First Quarter

Just a minute into action, Ross DeZur launches a pass down the pool to Nathan Lueken and he tosses it to Steven Mander who smacks it into the goal. Central takes an early 1-0 lead.

After another goal, Henry Wagner passes to Mason Schmitt near the net, he corrals it and scores. That gives the Redhawks a quick 3-0 advantage.

Central isn’t done though, another great pass from Dezur to Mander sets up the easy goal for Lueken, his third of the game already. Redhawks up 6-0 late in the first.

Second Quarter

Now in the second quarter, Ahmed Kasim fires a shot from distance and he gets by the defense. Waubonsie is finally on the board but trails 6-1.

Warriors on offense again, Aidan Meagher’s shot deflects off the post, but Charlie Drohan quickly snags the rebound and backhands it in for the score. Waubonsie down 7-2 with less than five minutes to go in the second.

With about a minute left in the half, Central’s crisp passing leads to this point blank shot by Steven Mander and he nets the Redhawks 10th goal. They go into the half with an eight-goal advantage.

Third Quarter

Now down 10-3, Cameron Censullo rises and unloads a shot from long range to find the back of the net. The Warriors face a six-goal deficit late in the third.

Fourth Quarter

On the fourth quarter, Nathan Lueken leads a breakway then turns to pass to Dawson Strang who fires a missile past the defense to extend the lead. Central would tack on another goal and goes on to win 16-6. They’ll take on Naperville North in the sectional final.

