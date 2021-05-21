Boys Water Polo St. Charles East vs. Metea Valley 05.20.21

It’s playoff time at Metea Valley. The boys water polo sectionals have begun as the fourth seeded Mustangs welcome the five seed St. Charles East.

1st Quarter

No score in the early going, but the Mustangs change that as Tyler Leslie quickly finds Jacob Henkle for the opening goal.

As the first quarter winds down, St. Charles East boys water polo with a last second shot but Mustang goalie Garrett Clamage makes the save. As the horn sounds, he unleashes a shot the length of the pool and somehow, someway it lands perfectly in the net. Incredible way to end the quarter as Metea Valley takes a 2-0 lead.

2nd Quarter

Early in the second quarter, Jack Damhorst with a pass to Evan Lopez for a one-timer. Mustangs up 4-0 and feeling good.

St. Charles East looking to get on the board, Ethan Kos-Dondlinger walks the ball in and unleashes a strong shot to open the scoring for the Saints.

Later in the quarter, Tyler Leslie waits and unloads a howitzer for his first goal. 5-1 Mustangs.

Tyler Wojdyla looks for an opening before passing to Calvin Windle who gets a goal to go. Saints now trail 5-3.

Near the end of the half, Caven Menezes with a long pass ahead to Braden Clarke who tracks the ball and scores. St. Charles East down just 5-4 at halftime.

3rd Quarter

Into the third quarter, Jacob Henkle to Yehia El-Touney who double banks a shot into the net. Now let’s slow things down and take another look as the ball hits off the post and ricochets off the face of Tyler Wojdyla into the goal. A bizarre result but MV takes a 6-4 lead.

But the Saints respond quickly. Braden Clarke with his second goal and the lead is now 7-6 Metea.

Tyler Leslie working hard for a point here, fighting through contact and getting the goal. 8-6 Mustangs.

Just before the end of the third. A nice shot from Evan Lopez into the net. Metea leads 9-6 heading to the 4th.

4th Quarter

Mustangs running away down the stretch. Yehia El-Touney with three goals in the final quarter, this one puts his team up 11-6.

Metea goalie Garrett Clamage keeps the Saints scoreless in the 4th with several nice saves. Mustangs move on to the sectional semi finals with a 12-6 win over St. Charles East boys water polo.