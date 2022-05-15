Boys Water Polo Sectional Semifinal St. Charles North vs. Naperville North 05.13.22

Naperville North boys water polo takes on St. Charles North in the sectional semifinal where the Huskies advance to the final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

With an opportunity to advance to their first sectional championship since 2017, the Naperville North Huskies are set to take on the St. Charles North North Stars in a pivotal semifinal matchup.

First Quarter

Already working with a 1-0 lead, Max Zillier lofts a pass to Tyson Berg who battles a few North Star defenders before eventually sneaking one by for the second goal of the game. Huskies up 2-0.

On the other end, AJ Zoretic passes to Aidan Allamian and he slings it around the Husky defenders for the score. That makes it 2-1.

Second Quarter

Naperville North boys water polo back on offense, this is Patrick Horn moving forward and firing this shot into the net. They now hold a 4-1 lead with 5:14 left in the second.

Huskies now showing some good ball movement, but the shot is deflected by Jacob Shimon and he fights off Ben Grady to help his team regain possession. North Stars still trail by three goals.

On the other end, Aidan Allamian tries to advance, but the ball is knocked free to Robby Kemp and he sends a backhand shot past the Husky defense for the goal. North Stars cut the lead to 5-3.

With time dwindling in the first half, Mason Hofmann takes the pass from Max Zillier and quickly fires one by everyone for his third score of the game. North takes a 6-3 lead into the half.

Third Quarter

With momentum on their side, Patrick Horn cuts through the middle and shovels it by the goalie for another tally. North now owns a 7-3 lead in the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Now in the fourth, the Huskies show off some slick passing that leads to a wide-open look for Tyson Berg and he converts. His second goal of the night makes it a 9-4 game with just over five minutes left.

After a penalty near the net, Aidan Allamian takes the free shot and finds an open spot in the left corner. It’s a four-goal game.

Now up 10-5 with under three remaining in the game, Mason Hofmann finds Ryan Liberio on the left side for their 11th goal. North goes on to win 13-5 and advances to its first sectional championship in five years.

