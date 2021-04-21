Boys Water Polo Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 04.20.21

We have the War of 204 boys water polo edition with Neuqua valley traveling to Waubonsie Valley. NV with a 4-1 record while the Warriors are sitting at a record of 3-3.

1st Quarter

Starting the game off strong is Neuqua’s Ryan Cercello who finds a wide open Jimmy Senese who scores just 11 seconds into the contest. 1-0 NV early.

Neuqua starting off on the right foot as Nick Barreto scores to put the Wildcats up 5-1 in the opening minutes.

Waubonsie fighting back as Matt Malik finds himself 1 on 1 with Wildcat goalie Alex Dunn before delivering the goal. Warriors down just 5-3 now with three minutes left in the first.

Sticking with Waubonsie as this time senior Grant Skurka lobs the ball over the top of Dunn keeping the Warriors close. 6-4 Neuqua.

10 seconds left in the 1st quarter as Neuqua’s Jacob Duncan finds himself in alone and shoots the skipper that finds the net. Wildcat offense on fire, up 9-4 at the end of 1.

3rd Quarter

Moving on into the 3rd quarter as Neuqua isn’t slowing down, Jacob Duncan once again shooting and scoring, Neuqua up 11-4 with 6:34 left in the 3rd.

All Neuqua as Ryan Cercello has lots of time to think about this one and of course the senior makes no mistake. Neuqua now up by 8.

Some offense for the Warriors who end the drought as Ahmed Kasim fires a bullet into the back of the net. Waubonsie trails 13-5 near the end of the quarter.

Finding himself on another odd man breakaway is Neuqua’s as Tyler Bartlett. He shoots and scores. Neuqua up 17-6 going into the 4th.

4th Quarter

Two minutes left in the 4th as WV’s Grant Skurka picks up the ball from far out and fires one into the back of the net. Warriors still down 17-9.

A couple of seconds later and Neuqua sophomore Chris Cottrill gets the ball in front of the net and scores off the bounce. 18-9 NV.

Finishing off the game for the Wildcats with a spinning bar down shot is Jacob Duncan. Neuqua Valley wins the boys water polo matchup by the score of 19-9. The Wildcats move to 3-1 in DVC play as the Warriors fall to 1-2.