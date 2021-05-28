Boys Water Polo Neuqua Valley vs. New Trier State Quarterfinal 05.27.21

Neuqua Valley boys water polo appears in its first ever state quarterfinal match and squares off against a very solid New Trier team. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

All right, here we go! We’re at Fenwick as Neuqua Valley makes its first appearance in the state quarterfinals – the Wildcats matching up with the Trevians from New Trier for the right to play power-house Stevenson.

First Quarter

First quarter – no score. Austin Olson hanging in the corner – gets the feed, gets the goal. Opens the scoring and he is jacked!

Few minutes later and, well, Olson is in virtually the same spot and gets the same result. Hits the back mat for a 3-0 Neuqua lead.

Trevians trying to stay alive – but Neuqua captain Jacob Duncan has other ideas. He stonewalls the assault on the far post.

Second Quarter

Checking back in with Olson and, my goodness.. the sophomore scores again. 4-2 Wildcat lead. He finishes with 4 goals.

But you didn’t expect New Trier to lay down, did ya? Tom Schermerhorn launches from mid-pool and finds top shelf. We’re tied at 4.

Third Quarter

Neuqua not thrilled with the game reset… especially Duncan – check out this move… dips under the defender and then splits the goalie’s arms for the lead.

After a 3-0 Neuqua run, New Trier responds with a 3-0 run. Oh and Noah Wendt… scored all three. He finishes with 5 on the night.

Fourth Quarter

Meanwhile, Neuqua still has yet to trail.. and they don’t plan on it either. Fourth quarter… Ryan Cercello breaks the tie, giving the Cats an 8-7 lead.

Following that up a few moments later Duncan hits the back mat – 9-7 Wildcats with 5 to play.

And let’s just keep the ball rolling – Jimmy Senese working the middle and dropping the arm angle on the shot. 10-7 Neuqua!

Meanwhile, defensively, Alex Dunn with a great performance in net. Keeps it clean here and Neuqua can smell the semi finals

Neuqua Valley Boys Water Polo Wins

To cap the Neuqua scoring – Michael LeShock hits and Neuqua Valley boys water polo is moving on with a 12-8 win!

