Boys Water Polo Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North 03.15.22

Naperville North boys water polo opens their season against Neuqua Valley where the Huskies stomp the Wildcats.

We’re at Naperville North High School where the Huskies open their season hosting the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley.

First Quarter

Naperville North boys water polo is looking to rebound this year after a tough 2021 season. Tyson Berg helps them get off to a fast start as he finds the net immediately. 1-0 Huskies.

The Wildcats look to respond and they do so with a laser to the back of the net. That ties things up at one.

It’s back and forth early in this one as North is on the attack again with Cooper McClure finding Mason Hofmann who skips in the goal. Great pass from McClure and the Huskies lead 2-1.

The Wildcats come right back. Austin Olsen is able to find the net and we’re tied again.

Second Quarter

Into the second quarter, the Huskies are up 3-2 looking to build on the lead. Jack Reif finds himself with a look at the net in transition. He turns and throws a dart to extend their lead to two.

Third Quarter

Third quarter, the blue and orange still have their foot on the gas. Tyler Berg has another scoring chance and he delivers putting them up 7-2. Very impressive showing from North.

Neuqua is trying to get things going on offense. Austin Olsen takes the pass back and fires it top corner for the goal. A much-needed one as they trail 9-3.

Fourth Quarter

But in the end, the Huskies were just too much in this one. Cooper McClure makes another great pass finding Max Ziller who scores on the backhanded shot. What a play by North and they take this one 18-4.

