Boys Water Polo Naperville North vs. Waubonsie Valley 04.27.21

Naperville North boys water polo travels to Waubonsie Valley for an early week DVC clash. The Huskies red hot after three straight wins have a tough challenge against a formidable Warriors squad.

1st Quarter

Opening minutes of the contest, shot clock winding down for the Warriors. Grant Skurka just tosses a shot in the air and it lands perfectly in the net. Waubonsie will take it along with a 1-0 lead.

Warriors on the offensive once again. Cameron Censullo tosses a pass to Gavin Bentley. He bounces one into the net. 2-0 WV.

Naperville North with a turnover in their own end, Matthew Malik just takes the ball away and finds Neil Gupta who scores in the open net. A great start for the Warriors up 3-0.

Near the end of the first Cooper McClure draws the penalty and then quickly passes to Tyson Berg who scores on the one timer. Huskies on the board down 4-1 after the first.

2nd Quarter

Waubonsie on the attack again, Aidan Meagher to Neil Gupta who bounces in his second goal. 5-2 Warriors.

Later in the quarter, Joe Jenness throws ahead to Tyson Berg who finds Tyler Bresnick for the goal. Huskies down 5-3.

North pulling closer, Brett Grady gets the pass and takes the ball all the way in past Anthony Buzea for the goal. Huskies trail by one 6-5.

Waubonsie Valley looking for the answer. Neil Gupta throws the ball into a crowd, Matthew Malik comes up with it and unloads a quick release shot into the net as the Warriors go up 7-5.

3rd Quarter

Third quarter now and Malik hits a wide open Rishi Patel. The shot is deflected but the junior has enough power behind it to find the net anyway. Waubonsie leads 8-6.

4th Quarter

Early 4th quarter, Warriors with possession. Grant Skurka throws ahead to Charlie Drohan who scores his first goal. Waubonsie pulling away up 10-6.

But Naperville North still fighting, another long pass from Joe Jenness to Tyson Berg and Berg takes advantage of the one on one. Huskies back within one 10-9.

Waubonise trying to put the game out of reach, Neil Gupta to Matthew Malik who puts in his 5th goal. Warriors back up by a pair.

But the Huskies will not go away, Berg to Brett Grady who slips a shot past the goalie. North trailing by one with a minute left.

Waubonsie needs a goal to clinch the game, Ahmed Kasim with a point blank shot but Jenness does a nice job to make the save.

Under 20 seconds left after a WV defensive stop, the Warriors look to run out the clock. But Tyson Berg steals the ball from behind and the Huskies call time out with eight seconds remaining.

Last chance for North, desperation time as goalie Joe Jenness releases a shot just in time and he scores just as the buzzer sounds. Incredible as we head to overtime tied 11-11.

Overtime

The momentum with the blue and orange after the thrilling come back. Tyson Berg gives his team the lead for the first time with his 7th goal of the contest. 12-11 North.

Waubonsie looking to tie with a no look shot from Cameron Censullo, but Jenness is there for the save. The net minder then tosses ahead to Tyson Berg, who finds Cooper McClure to put the game away. Naperville North boys water polo wins the overtime thriller over Waubonsie 14-11.