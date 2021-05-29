Boys Water Polo Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 05.20.21

Two crosstown rivals meeting up for a rare sectional quarterfinal matchup. Naperville Central boys water polo is the two seed facing the seven seed, Naperville North. The Huskies coming off a 20-7 win over Hinsdale South to make the quarters. Coach Bill Salentine recently won his 500th career game with the Redhawks, quite simply one of the best water polo coaches the state has ever seen.

1st Quarter

A hot start for the red and white. Nathan Lueken tosses to Steven Mander who scores on the first possession of the game. 1-0 Central.

A few minutes later, senior captain Owen Codo battles for position and gets the first of his two goals on the night. 3-0 Redhawks in a blink.

More quick passing from Central, Jacob Wick gets a goal here. Redhawks go up 4-0.

Good ball movement here, Luka Trankina feeds Dawson Strang who spins and scores. Naperville Central having its way up 5-0 still in the first.

Quarter winding down, Naperville North finally gets the offense going. No surprise it’s Tyson Berg. What a great season for the Huskie as his team now trails by four.

2nd Quarter

Another Redhawk getting in close, Hayden Albright pounds this goal home. NC up by seven goals.

Later in the second quarter, Nathan Lueken to senior Gonzo Wanzeller who gets in on the fun. Redhawks running away.

4th Quarter

The Huskies get another goal on a long pass to Jason Xu who flips it over the head of the Redhawk goalie into the net.

But the Central defense is great all night. Christian Horn with an impressive save here. Naperville Central moves on to the sectional semi finals to face Waubonsie Valley after the 14-3 win over Naperville North boys water polo.