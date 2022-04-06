Boys Water Polo Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 04.05.22

It’s a crosstown classic as Naperville North and Naperville Central meet up in the Hawks pool in a battle of two teams with a combined record of 11-2. Just before the game the Redhawks honored their head coach Bill Salentine who will be inducted into the Illinois Water Polo Coaches Hall of Fame this summer. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Second Quarter

We jump into the second quarter with the Hawks up 1-0, well now make that 2-0 after Dawson Strang fires that polo ball into the back of the net.

Next time around for Central it’s Nate Lueken finding the ball and puts on the bunny shot for his second score of the game. 3-0 Hawks.

It’s North turn to score. Mason Hofmann gets the dry pass and scores to get the doughnut off the board. Hofmann scores another to make it a 3-2 deficit at the break.

Third Quarter

Third quarter and the Central goal fest continues. This time it’s Hayden Albright targeting the red sea to make it a 4-2 lead for the home team.

Tyson Berg keeps the dogs in it after scoring with a defender in his face. It’s now 4-3.

We are now tied at four but no need to panic on Central’s side. Steven Mander patiently finds Strang who catches everyone off guard with his second goal of the game. It also gives the Hawks the lead back 5-4.

But here come the Huskies and Tyson Berg who scores to tie this contest up again this time at five as we head to the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Still tied at five but not for long. Luka Trakina waits for his opportunity and he gets it from long range. What a goal and what a way to give your team the lead back.

Now the Hawks lead 7-5 but the Huskies are still fighting. Here’s Hofmann scoring at hatrick and brings it back to a one goal game.

However the Redhawks are able to put it away with another Hayden Albright goal. Central wins it in a close battler 8-6 putting them at 3-0 in the DVC.