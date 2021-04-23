Boys Water Polo Naperville North vs. Metea Valley 04.20.21

Naperville North boys water polo brings a small but potent roster over to Metea Valley to face off with the Mustangs in a DVC showdown. This highlightis presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Metea Valley looking to tread water against DVC foes Naperville North. The Mustangs are coming off a win against St. Charles East. Cue the water polo ball – we’re off and swimming.

Coming out aggressive, the Huskies attacking Mike Wronski in net, but the Mustang stamps out not one but two shots.

Few moments later and Metea is on the prowl – Ben Vosmik is battling for space and thinks he has room, but Joe Jenness whacks away the attempt.

Four minutes to go in the first quarter and the first Huskie shot caroms off the top post… only to deflect straight to Jason Xu – 2-0 Huskies.

Now just 5 seconds left in the first, Jenness comes out of the goal and shows off a rocket right arm… and North takes a 3-0 lead heading to the second period.

In that second we get a good look at North captain Tyson Berg. He gets out ahead of the pack and uses his long limbs to put away the team’s 7th goal.

And then about a minute later, number 7 is once again moving on the net, he looks like he may be stopped but put it away. North up 8-1 at the half.

Metea looking to mount a comeback. Some tic-tac-toe passing gets the ball into the hand of Gavin Bickner – who doesn’t miss. It’s 10-3.

Then it’s Vosmik with it out in front – and he makes the point blank look. It’s 10-4 North… and that’s as close as it gets.

Naperville North boys water polo gets its final goal from Tyler Bresnick – running away with it, topping the Mustangs 18-6.

