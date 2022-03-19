Boys Water Polo Naperville Central vs. Waubonsie Valley 03.15.22

Naperville Central boys water polo takes on Waubonsie Valley in the DVC opener where the Redhawks dominate the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It is the DVC opener for boys water polo. The Naperville Central Redhawks take on the Warriors of Waubonsie Valley who are already off to a 7-0 start this season.

First Quarter

The Warriors open up the scoring as Matt Malik gets the ball in front of the net and shoots near post for the goal.

Naperville Central boys water polo responding with a couple goals of their own. Nate Lueken swims in, throws the entry pass to Steven Mander who puts it away. 3-1 Redhawks.

The red and white aren’t slowing down as Jacob Wick gets the ball right in front of the net and scores on the side netting.

Final minute of the first quarter, Mander finds a wide-open Lueken who has the easy finish. 6-1 Central heading to the second.

Second Quarter

The Redhawks pick up right where they left off. It’s Lueken’s turn to find Mander who extends the lead to six.

The Warriors are desperately looking to get back on the board as Matt Malik scores on the backhand shot. They still trail, though.

30 seconds later and Central is showing off their passing game as Dawson Strang lobs it to Jack Gervase who finds the back of the net.

Once again, the passing game is strong as Hayden Albright finds Henry Wagner open for the easy goal. Central up 11-2 going into the third quarter.

Third Quarter

Redhawks start strong again as Nate Lueken swims in and throws it to the net top corner. He finishes the night with four goals.

Waubonsie’s not giving up, though; as Peter Bartzen passes across the pool to Cameron Censullo whose skip shot gives them their third goal.

Although, Steven Mander gets his fourth goal of the night and Central dominates Waubonsie winning their first game of the season 17-3.

