Boys Water Polo Naperville Central vs. Neuqua Valley Sectional Final 05.22.21

Neuqua Valley water polo is in search of history, looking to become the first team in school history to reach state, but collides with Central.

Welcome to Neuqua Valley where the Wildcats are hosting the sectional title game. Neuqua in search of its first sectional crown in team history. In their way is 2 time defending state champs Naperville Central who is looking for a 4th straight trip to State.

1st quarter with Neuqua up 1-0 and Ryan Cercello makes it 2-0 after fighting off defenders for the goal and he is pumped up for the big lead.

Central looks to get on the board. Dawson Strang takes his time and then fires that ball to the back of the net. Score is now 2-1 Neuqua.

Cats have a response from Cercello. He has the ball and throws it in for the score. It now 3-1 Neuqua.

4-1 blue and gold but the Hawks are still fighting. Nick Pipala passes the ball to Steven Mander and even with a defender in his face he still gets the goal to go. Central trails 4-2.

2nd quarter with Neuqua up 4-3 and here is Owen Codo getting the pass from Nathan Leuken and with a few moves he scores and we are all tied up at 4.

Neuqua’s turn to respond. Mike Leshock gets the ball and puts that baby in the net. Neuqua retakes the lead 5-4.

We are now tied at 5 but not for long as Jimmy Senese gets the ball and scores the goal to give Neuqua the lead back 6-5. They take a 7-5 lead heading into the break.

Third quarter and Neuqua is up 8-5 but the Hawks have an answer. Nathan Lueken gets the ball and throws it in with a friendly bounce. Redhawks inching closer down 8-6.

Lead at just one and the shootout continues. Austin Olson catches the ball and quickly scores to make it 9-7 Cats.

The Ryan Cercello show continues to air as his goal attempt just makes it in for the point extending Neuqua’s lead to 10-8

4th quarter and the Cats look to put it away. Jimmy Senese come on down. His goal is good and Neuqua holds its largest lead up 12-9.

It’s not over yet. Central’s Owen Codo turns it on scoring a goal and keeping the Hawks alive down 12-10.

Hawks get the ball again and it’s Codo again and it’s now a 1 point game 12-11 Neuqua.

But the Cats put it away with the game of keep away by milking the clock and for the first time in school history Neuqua Valley wins the sectional title ending the Hawks 4 year state run.

