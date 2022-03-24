Boys Water Polo Naperville Central vs Neuqua Valley 03.22.22

Naperville Central jumps into the water with a 4-1 record but that one loss just came recently to New Trier. The Redhawks look to take their anger out against Neuqua Valley a team that beat these birds in last season’s sectional final where the Blue and Gold captured their first ever plaque. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

It’s an aggressive start early on for the visitors. After a couple of dry passes it’s Hayden Albright scoring the games opening goal.

Now 3-0 Central as Luca Trakina lobs it to Steven Mander who just taps in to put his squad up 4-0.

Time for Nate Lueken to score. He fights off his defender before putting some fire power on the bunny shot. 5-0 NC.

Neuqua finally wakes up from it’s slump. Chris Cottrill gets the pass and slams it in to take the doughnut off the board. Cats trail 5-1.

Second Quarter

However Central is not slowing down. It’s Jacob Wick with the ball shows no love to the NV goalie. Hawks take a 10-2 lead into halftime.

Third Quarter

Wildcats start the second half off strong. It start with Geno Valente going Greenie mode and it works to make it an 11-3 deficit.

Blue and Gold inch a bit closer now. Here’s Cottrill scoring his second goal of the game and NV keeps in interesting down 11-5.

But it was all Redhawks from the start. Jack Gervase scores one of Central's thirteen goals on the game and it gets them win number five on the season.