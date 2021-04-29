Boys Water Polo Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 04.27.21

Naperville Central boys water polo takes an unblemished record into a match up with the Mustangs inside the Metea Valley pool. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We have a boy’s DVC water polo match as the undefeated Redhawks of Naperville Central travels to Metea Valley to take on the Mustangs.

First Quarter

40 seconds in and Naperville Central is showing why it’s undefeated as Dawson Strang fires a shot that goes between the posts

Central still on the attack as Strang goes backdoor to Owen Codo, and he’s got an empty net to aim at. 3-0 Central.

All Central here in the 1st period as Codo picks the ball up in front of the net and scores his 4th goal of the period. Central now up 6-0.

Finishing the 1st quarter with a nifty little lob shot by Nathan Lueken, Central is dominating the Mustang pool, up 7.

2nd Quarter

To the last minute of the 2nd now as Central is playing a game of keep away until Jacob Wick decides to fire a top shelf shot. 9-0 Central at halftime.

Second Half

Finally getting something to work for Metea in 3rd as Jacob Henkle shoots a bullet to the back mat. Metea still down big going into the 4th.

Picking the ball up right in front of the net and zipping it in is Owen Codo, who scores his 6th goal of the game.

Finishing off the game for Naperville Central boys water polo is Henry Wagner who helps the Redhawks remain undefeated after defeating Metea by a score of 12-2.

