Boys Water Polo Metea Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.04.21

Waubonsie Valley boys water polo welcomes rival Metea Valley into the pool for another highly anticipated matchup. The Warriors defeated the Mustangs 13-12 in the first matchup this year.

1st Quarter

No score in the early going, Tyler Leslie from Metea makes a steal and heads towards the goal. His shot hits off the post, but he manages to push the rebound far enough that it crosses into the net for the opening goal.

A minute later, Waubonsie’s Ahmed Kasim passes to Neil Gupta. He drops a pass in the middle for Matthew Malik, who creates a little room and unloads a shot into the net. Tie ball game after one.

2nd Quarter

In the second quarter, Benjamin Vosmik gets a pass on the fast break, but Warriors goalie Anthony Buzea makes a diving stop.

Later in the half, Metea goalie Garrett Clamage is out briefly due to a penalty. He re-enters play but Gavin Bentley notices and quickly shoots and gets the goal to go. Warriors now up 3-1.

Waubonsie Valley up 4-2. Tyler Leslie tracks down the long outlet pass and tosses to Evan Lopez, who makes his shot count. Metea trails 4-3 heading into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Into the third quarter, Tony Finch passes to Jacob Henkle who gets the goal to go and the Mustangs have tied this one up at 4-4.

A minute later, Henkle spins past a defender and takes the ball in, before slipping a shot under the arm of Buzea and Metea has its first lead of the game.

Mustangs clicking on offense at this point, Jack Damhorst gets the pass and has the goalie guessing the wrong way. It’s a 5-0 MV run with the lead now 6-4.

Waubonsie trying to end the run. Gavin Bentley with the ball and a one man advantage. The senior whips a shot that gets through and into the net. Warriors trail 6-5 heading to the 4th.

4th Quarter

Early in the final quarter, Neil Gupta to Matthew Malik who has room due to a Metea ejection. He’s not going to miss from there are we are tied once again 6-6.

Later in the quarter Grant Skurka over to Neil Gupta, who feeds Matthew Malik. The double team appraoches, but Malik with a canon shot to put the green and gold back in front 7-6. A game high five goals for Malik.

Under two minutes to go, Metea with the ball Vosmick with a pass to Henkle who scores his fourth goal of the game. We are tied once again, 7-7.

After a defensive stop, Garrett Clamage with a long pass ahead to Yehia El Touny, who track the ball and puts his team back in front 8-7 with a minute to play.

Under 30 seconds left for Waubonsie. Ahmed Kasim with a shot from deep, but Clamage makes the big save. El Touny goes on to score following the time out. Metea Valley boys water polo comes from behind to even up the season series with a 9-7 victory.