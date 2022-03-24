Boys Water Polo Metea Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 03.22.22

Waubonsie Valley boys water polo hosts Metea Valley in DVC action where the Warriors hang on for the victory over the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s boys water polo DVC action as the surging Waubonsie Valley Warriors host the Metea Valley Mustangs. Waubonsie looking to continue their hot start to the season.

First Quarter

Tony Finch passes the ball to Jacob Henkle who whips into the net to give the Mustangs an early 2-0 lead.

Charlie Drohan looks for Matt Malik in front of the net. He scores and pumps his fist afterwards. More to come from the senior as its tied at two heading to the second.

Second Quarter

Tyler Leslie feeds Yehia El Touny who wastes no time putting in the goal. He’s fired up after that one.

At the other end of the pool, it’s Malik to Drohan this time for one more and the Warriors lead 4-3 at the half.

Third Quarter

After a competitive first half, Waubonsie finds a rhythm. Neil Gupta lobs it in to Malik who guides it in and he approves of that play.

Later, goalie Peter Bartzen tosses it down the pool to Cameron Censullo who finds Malik again and somehow he’s able to tap it behind his head into the net. What a play and it’s 6-4 Warriors.

Censullo has it again, but this time, he executes a beautiful lob shot, as Youssef El Touny can’t reach it. It’s 9-5 Waubonsie at the end of the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Now in the fourth, Metea starts cutting into the deficit. Yehia El Touny puts nice touch on this pass to Tyler Leslie who turns and tosses it in. Great execution there.

Then it’s Yehia again waiting and setting up Gavin Bickner for the goal. The lead is down to three.

Despite the attempted comeback, Charlie Drohan seals the deal with a huge late goal and the Warriors hang on for the victory over the Mustangs winning 11-8.

