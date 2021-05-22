Boys Water Polo Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 05.21.21

Neuqua Valley boys water polo is in pursuit of its first ever sectional title, but first has to get past Metea Valley in the IHSA semi-finals. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Calling all captains we have sectional semi finals at Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats hold the one seed and look to get back to the championship game. They take on Metea Valley who is coming off a 12-6 win over St. Charles East.

First quarter with Neuqua up 1-0 and now it’s 2-0 after Ryan Cercello slams that ball into the back of the net.

Here comes Cercello again, this time from long distance. No matter where he is that ball will find it’s way home for the point. 3-0 Home team.

2nd quarter and remember Jimmy Senese? He was a swimmer and now he plays water polo. His goal extends Neuqua’s lead to 5-0.

Austin Olson come on down. No you’re not on the price is right but you are right about scoring a goal. 4 goals on the night for Olson 8-0 Blue and Gold.

The goal fest continues for Neuqua. Everybody getting a goal including Chris Cottrill, who puts a bouncer in. 10-0 Neuqua.

However for Metea Valley it’s just a matter of getting on the scoreboard. Ben Vosmik has the ball and his nice floater has just enough juice to get the goose egg off the board. Neuqua still up 11-1.

Just before the half Tyler Leslie throws a rocket shot to pump up his Mustangs before intermission. Neuqua still with a big lead, but what a goal by Leslie.

Third quarter and hello to freshman Geno Valente and he can score as well. Puts his team up 14-2.

Now 15-4 Neuqua and here come the Mustangs. More specifically here comes Tyler Leslie who just sneaks that goal in and the Mustangs are down by ten 15-5.

Mustangs with the ball again and here’s Jack Damhorst who also puts a floater back there for the goal. The Neuqua lead is down to single digits 15-6.

4th quarter and here is Leslie again. You may be fooled by the angle but oh my it’s a goal and it’s down to a 15-7 Neuqua lead.

However it’s just too much Neuqua in this one. Jacob Duncan puts the game away with this goal and the Wildcats win 17-9 setting up a Saturday date with Naperville Central.

