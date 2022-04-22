Boys Water Polo Metea Valley vs. Naperville Central 04.19.22

Naperville Central boys water polo takes on Metea Valley where the Redhawks dominate the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Let’s get in the pool and practice our shots. In this DVC matchup, the Naperville Central Redhawks take on the Metea Valley Mustangs in boys water polo.

First Quarter

To start the game, Central misses the first shot, but luckily Nathan Lueken gets the rebound and the goal. Redhawks up 2-0 early.

Second Quarter

Headed into the second quarter, Steven Mander finds Jacob Wick as he puts a lob shot over Youssef El Touny. That extends the lead.

After going scoreless in the first quarter, Metea gets on the scoreboard. Tony Finch passes to Gavin Bickner for the goal. MV down 4-1.

Still in the second, Mander waits and throws a laser to the net. Central brings their goal total to five.

More from the Redhawks offense. Luca Trankina finds Mander and he makes it back-to-back goals.

They aren’t done yet in this half. With 54 seconds to go, Mander battles Youssef El Touny for the ball and Mander gets his third goal of the quarter. Central up 8-1.

Third Quarter

Now to the third, Trankina assists Dawson Strang who skips it in. Redhawks up by 9.

Metea is looking for another goal. Tyler Leslie takes the penalty shot and he scores on the skip shot. Mustangs still down, though, 10-2.

Nathan Lueken tries to get a good look, but Youssef El Touny rips it away from him.

This time, Central finds the net as Mander and Lueken connect for the goal. They’re leading 12-2.

Fourth Quarter

Into the fourth, Tyler Leslie tries to throw it past goalie Christian Horn, but the Redhawk knocks it away.

Nick Simon tosses this one to the net and Central has reached 15 goals.

20 seconds left, Leslie finds Jacob Henkle for the score. However, Metea falls to Naperville Central 15-3.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!