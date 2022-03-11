Boys Water Polo Lincoln Way West vs. Metea Valley 03.09.22

Metea Valley boys water polo matches up with Lincoln Way East where the Mustangs roll over the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

With swimming and diving in the rearview mirror, it’s time for water polo to hit the pools. It’s Metea Valley boys water polo matching up with the Warriors of Lincoln Way West. Last year, the Mustangs finished 4-10, but with seven seniors on the roster, they look to improve this season.

First Quarter

Tyler Leslie got the first goal for the Mustangs by ripping this shot in the upper right 90.

Metea’s counter attack was great all night, but it started early with Yehia El Touny using the pump fake to finish in transition.

The Warriors get in the scoring column with this snipe from Ben Applegate making it 4-1.

Tyler Leslie was nearly a one-man show in the first as he racks up five goals before the buzzer including this one. He finishes with six.

Later, Applegate nails the penalty shot. The first quarter ends 7-2 in favor of Metea.

Second Quarter

Now in the second, we go back to Yehia El Touny who hits the bunny shot for his second of five goals.

The far wing of the pool was a hot spot for the Mustang offense. Here’s Cole Prince skipping it in to extend the lead.

Defense was on point for Metea as well. Garrett Clamage halts this laser just before halftime.

Both teams threw with some velocity, but Connor Conley shows soft touch can get the job done too.

Third Quarter

Lincoln Way West comes up with a counter attack of its own in the third as Tristian Minarik converts on the chance.

Ben Applegate finished with five of West’s nine goals. This skip into the net would be his final tally on his big night.

Fourth Quarter

Clamage made it tough all night. Even the shots in close can’t find a way past the netminder.

El Touny was also a five-goal scorer on the night as he closes things out with the no look snipe. Mustangs roll, winning 19-9.

