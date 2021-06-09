Boys Volleyball Wheaton-Warrenville South vs. Neuqua Valley 06.07.21

Neuqua Valley boys volleyball gets an opportunity to host a stingy Wheaton-Warrenville South team in the regional quarterfinals. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Neuqua Valley high school where the Wildcats play host to the Tigers of Wheaton Warrenville South for a regional quarterfinal match

We jump to set 2 where the Wildcats are looking to get off to another hot start after winning the first 25-16 – Mason Dentzman delivers with a great spike and the Wildcats are rolling early, 9-7

The Tigers aren’t ready to go down easy however, as Kyler Nielson gets a big point for South, as they lead 19-15

Set 2 still and it’s set point for the Tigers… Dentzman has different plans for Neuqua as he makes a huge block at the net to tie things up at 24!

The Tigers regroup and have an opportunity to close out set 2. They have a 26-25 lead and after a great volley, the Wildcats return shot eventually goes just long and Wheaton Warrenville South ties things up.

Set 3 now and Neuqua again looks to get off to a good start, a great tip shot here by Matt Penrose of Neuqua accomplishes just that and the Wildcats lead 8-5 early

The Tigers are down five and trying to claw back in it, Josh Gottlieb is able to come to the rescue here as the Tigers grab a big point, they’re down just 4, 16-12

Neuqua is now up 23-17 and is nearing match point – but both teams are absolutely battling. This amazing back and forth by both teams ends with the Wildcats’ Mateo Scharosch– landing the point and Neuqua is just one point away from advancing in the regional

After a grueling match, set 3 ends in a very anti-climactic way as the Tigers’ serve hits the net and Neuqua Valley boys volleyball moves on!

For more prep sports content, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!