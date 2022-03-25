Boys Volleyball West Aurora vs. Neuqua Valley 03.24.22

Neuqua Valley boys volleyball hosts West Aurora to begin the home slate and the Wildcats hang on for their first win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Boys volleyball is back! Neuqua Valley boys volleyball and head coach Erich Mendoza are ready for the 2022 season to get underway as the Wildcats host West Aurora to begin the home slate.

Set One

Neuqua hoping to bounce back from a three set loss to Oswego East the night before and this is not exactly the start they hoped for as Omar Baires gets the ace thanks to some Wildcat confusion on the serve return.

But Neuqua Valley gets back on track thanks to some defense. Dylan Subramanian gets up for the block along with Cole Vonnahme as we are tied up 4-4 in the early going.

Conner Schreier serving for the Cats later in the opening set. The Blackhaws forced to send over a free ball and that leads to a strong kill from Mateo Scharosch to put Neuqua in front 9-7.

Where it’s on the golf course or the volleyball court, not many athletes have more fun than Mason Dentzman as he gets up for this solo block at the net to extend the Neuqua Valley lead.

Wildcats beginning to pull away, Matt Penrose sets up Gavin O’Brien who unloads a big time kill for the point.

Neuqua looking to put the set away, both teams with some nice defense and blocking to keep the ball alive until once again Penrose gets it to O’Brien who delivers another kill. Wildcats take the first set 25-14.

Set Two

West Aurora looking much sharper in the second set, Blackhawks on the serve and a nice reaction from Nicolas Fedor who gets the point as the Blackhawks lead early 9-7.

Neuqua fights back, not wanting to go to a third set for a second consecutive night. Gavin O’Brien goes for a kill that gets dug out but AJ Kosak gets up and smashes down the kill to finish off the point.

Wildcats down 17-16 and looking to even things up, but look at this quick reaction from Omar Baires who gets his foot on the ball to keep it off the floor. It seems to get Neuqua out of sorts as the return finds the net. Blackhawks push the lead back to 18-16.

But Neuqua is not done yet, Mateo Scharosch to Matt Penrose to Mason Dentzman who delivers the kill as the Wildcats tie things up at 20-20.

The blue and gold looking to put the match away as Gavin O’Brien goes to drop the hammer, but a great block from Owen Hendricks keeps West Aurora alive.

Neuqua Valley is ready to return the favor. Gracin Bacarella goes to set up Hendricks for the kill, but O’Brien is there for the block. The Wildcats hang on for their first win of the year in straight sets, 25-14, 25-23.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!