Boys Volleyball Waubonsie Valley vs. Oswego 03.24.22

It’s time for the boys volleyball season as Waubonsie Valley opens up their campaign with a non-conference match against the Oswego Panthers.

First Set

We open up the game with Tyler Vasquez serving for Waubonsie. Oswego looks to return, but Andrej Moller blocks the spike attempt.

Warriors up one point early on as Panther Ben Rosenow goes up for the kill. That ties the game up at eleven.

Oswego up by one and it’s Waubonsie’s turn for the equalizer. Michael Lu’s spike attempt hits off the leg of a Panther giving WV the point.

Skipping to the end of the first set, Jack Hawkins has a strong kill at the net that the Warrior defense can’t handle.

Match point for Oswego as Hawkins finds the open space in the back row to close out the first set by a score of 25-22.

Second Set

The Panthers start the second set the same way they ended the first as Reshawn Allen has a strong kill. They’re off to a 10-2 start.

Ben Rosenow continues the run for his team as he gets the ace.

Moving to late in the set and Waubonsie has mounted the comeback. They only trail by two and Michael Lu cuts the deficit to one. 22-21 Oswego.

Game tied at 22 as Allen gives the Panthers a one-point lead with a nice smash.

Match point for Waubonsie as the Oswego defense can’t return Lu’s serve. That gives WV the 26-24 set two win.

Third Set

Into the deciding set, Reshawn Allen gets the Panthers going early with a strong kill that stays inbounds.

Warriors respond instantly as Colin Bishop secures a point with this ace.

Oswego up 18-14 as Anthony Ramirez extends that lead to five.

Match point for the Panthers and a back and forth rally eventually ends with a Reshawn Allen kill giving them the 25-15 set three win. Oswego defeats Waubonsie Valley and they move to 1-0 on the season.

