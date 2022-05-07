Boys Volleyball Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville North 05.03.22

Naperville North boys volleyball hosts Waubonsie Valley in a DVC clash where the Huskies improve to 3-1 in the conference. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

As we reach the midway point of the 2022 DVC boys volleyball schedule, each game becomes more important as teams attempt to stay near the top of the standings. Waubonsie Valley trying to stay loose on the road at Naperville North boys volleyball.

Set One

In the opening set, Waubonsie Valley takes an early lead on the return as Rishi Menon sets up Max Hubenko for the kill that gets through the block attempt for a point.

Senior captain Britten Beallis serving now for North. After Colin Bishop sends the ball over, the Huskies scramble before Beallis puts the ball in a perfect spot right near the back corner to even things up.

The Warriors back in front later in the set. Sophomore libero Tyler Vasquez gets an ace thanks to an error from the Huskies to extend the lead.

A few points later, Rishi Menon serving and he also gets an ace for Waubonsie as North can’t get the ball back over for a return.

The Huskies regroup. Michael Lu goes for the kill attempt, but Beallis and Matt Golminas go up for the block to send the ball away.

But Waubonsie pulls back ahead. Vasquez and Menon then set up Andrej Moller who pushes the ball over for the point. WV takes the opening set 25-19.

Set Two

In the second set, the Warriors pick up where they left off as Kyle Tukker gets up for the big kill. 4-0 green and gold to start set two.

But the Huskies begin to battle back, Michael Lu goes for the Waubonsie kill. Huskies send it back with freshman Ermuun Batchuluun setting up Noah Hrubesky for a big kill. A 5-0 run puts North in front.

Some great volleyball here as both teams putting out tremendous efforts. Max Hubenko goes for the kill but North has a return ready. Manny Matel-Sanchez then taps the ball over and somehow Waubonsie keeps the ball off the floor between, Rishi Menon, Colin Bishop and Michael Lu. But despite the great defense, Matel-Sanchez is able to smash home the point with a kill. What a volley that was.

Junior Manny Matel-Sanchez taking over in the second set. This serve is right on the back line for the ace.

Check out the heads up play from the freshman, Batchuluun fakes the set and just flips the ball over for the point as the Huskies lead 17-16.

Nate May serving for North. Neither team can get an attempt through the opposing defense at first. Eventually the Huskies set up Matel-Sanchez who skies in from the back row for the kill. Naperville North forces a third set after a 25-19 win.

Set Three

Leo Ainger serving for the Huskies in the tie breaking set. A great effort from Vasquez to keep the ball up, that allows Menon to set up Colin Bishop for the kill. All tied at 5-5.

A good serve here from Vasquez forces a Huskie free ball and Andrej Moller takes advantage with a powerful kill as the Warriors take a small lead.

Both teams looking for an edge and doing whatever they can to earn this point. Just some fantastic defense from both squads during this volley. Vasquez with a brilliant dig to get his hand under the ball. The Warriors also throw up a couple key blocks as the point carries on. Eventually Ethan Quaye earns the point for Waubonsie, pushing the ball over, just out of reach for the Huskies.

Huskies battling back as they have all night. Batchuluun sets up middle blocker Nate Montanari who gets this kill for North as the Huskies begin to pull away.

Match point for North, Gavin Kerr serving for Waubonsie. It clips the net, but Beallis is there, he passes to Batchuluun who sets up Manny Matel-Sanchez who closes things out with another big time kill. A great matchup goes in favor of Naperville North who wins the third set 25-17 to improve to 3-1 in the DVC, just a game behind Metea Valley.

