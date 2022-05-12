Boys Volleyball Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 05.10.22

Metea Valley boys volleyball takes on Waubonsie Valley in a DVC matchup where the Mustangs win in two sets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re ready for a boys volleyball DVC matchup as the Metea Valley Mustangs take on the Waubonsie Valley Warriors.

Set One

In the first set, Metea has an early lead with this set from Aidan Murphy and Bartosz Chmielewski ends up with the kill. Mustangs up 7-4.

Waubonsie responds later on. Tyler Vasquez nicely assists Colin Bishop for the spike. WV takes a one-point lead.

Chmielewski digs to Murphy and Chad Luckinbill battles with Kyle Tucker who can’t get it over. MV point and we’re tied at 10.

It’s Murphy again, this time with the point and the quick kill, leaving WV diving and missing.

Waubonsie strikes back, Gavin Kerr sets up Max Hubenko for the spike. Tied at 20 in the first set.

Metea is looking for the match point. Kerr to Andrej Moller on the return, but Chad Luckinbill’s spike ends the first set with the Mustangs winning 25-20.

Set Two

Into the second set and Waubonsie gets on the board. It’s Colin Bishop to Tyler Vasquez to Moller for the kill. Metea leads 2-1.

Warriors serving, Aidan Murphy assists DJ Parthiban and Moller’s block attempt can’t get over the net.

Paul Quinto steps right up and gets the ace. Waubonsie trails by five.

Warriors barely return a powerful serve from Chad Luckinbill. Then Murphy and Lukas Kanopka get to work to extend the lead to nine.

Now it’s Metea’s turn to secure an ace. Luckinbill delivers that along with a nice pose at the end.

Mustangs want to close it out. Andrej Moller serves to WV and they try a spike with Colin Bishop. Metea’s able to return it then Murphy and Bartosz Chmielewski team up for the kill. MV wins the second set 25-12 and the match in two sets.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!