Boys Volleyball Regional Semifinal Waubonsie Valley vs Benet Academy 05.24.22

Regional play continues for boys’ volleyball. Sixth seeded Benet Academy takes on 11th seeded Waubonsie Valley in the semi-finals of the Oswego East regional. The winner moves on to the regional final against Lyons Township. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Set

Serving first is Ben Guth who gets the scoring started with a ace. A couple of points later we have some back and forth action and keeping the play alive is Colin Bishop with the diving dig and getting the point for WV is Max Hubenko. Score is now 16-14 in favor of Waubonsie and after some action Andrej Moller and Colin Bishop go up for the block extending the lead. We are all tied up at 18 now and pulling ahead is Benet thanks to a finish by Kovas Neverauskas. Back and forth we go as the green and gold are in front now as Colin Bishop gives WV set point with a strong kill. Benet hanging around as Drew Rogers first hit is somehow saved by Paul Quinto but Rogers second attempt gives BA the point. Still set point for Waubonsie as Aris Maurukass serve hits the net giving the Warriors the 25-21 set 1 win.

Set Two

Set two now and the Warriors pick up right where they left off as Colin Bishop finds the open court for the point. Red and white respond. Dominic Krzeczkowski goes up for the kill and the sophomore puts the Redwings up by three. Momentum in favor of Benet as Neverauskas meets the ball at the net for the kill. Benet comes out strong in the second set and they finish it off with a block from Drew Rogers giving the Redwings the 25-12 win.

Third Set

Deciding set and Benet comes out strong with Peter Shanley getting a strong kill. We have a long rally going here between the teams that ends with a block from Ethan Quaye. Green and Gold up 9-5. The Warriors are on a bit of a run here in the third set and Michael Lu adds another point to the scoreboard. Throughout the season Waubonsie has had a couple of stand out players and Andrej Moller has been one of them and he shows why with a powerful kill. Redwings in need of a point and Drew Rogers gives them that with an ace. Score tied at 22 now and after a highly contested rally Drew Rogers kill tips off a WV player giving Benet the point. 24-23 in favor of the Redwings and another Drew Rogers finish gives Benet the thrilling three set win over Waubonsie. Benet moves onto the Regional final against Lyons Township.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!